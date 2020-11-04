Markey reelected to Senate, Democrats hold Congressional seats

BOSTON (WHDH) - The results are in for a number of major Massachusetts races.

Sen. Ed Markey held onto the seat he’s had since 2013 with a sizeable victory over Republican challenger Kevin O’Connor.

“The voters have given me the opportunity to serve them for the next six years and there is no greater honor than representing the state of Massachusetts in the United States Senate,” Markey said.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley was reelected to represent Massachusetts’ 7th Congressional District.

“Together, we have fought for the humanity and dignity for our neighbors. We have unified and we have mobilized. We have legislated our values,” she said. “Our campaign and our movement has always been about our people. We have never lost sight of that.”

Congressman Jim McGovern also held on to his seat, representing Massachusetts 2nd Congressional District.

“We’re for bringing people together rather than tearing people apart,” he said. “We’re for love over hate. We’re for compromise over constantly fighting with each other.”

In the state’s 4th Congressional District, Jake Auchincloss defeated Republican Julie Hall to become the newest member of the state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation.

Congressmen Seth Moulton, Stephen Lynch, Katherine Clark and Bill Keating were all reelected as well.

Congressional members Lori Trahan and Richard Neal were also reelected after running unopposed in their districts.

