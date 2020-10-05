With President Donald Trump in the hospital with COVID-19 just days after sharing a debate stage with Joe Biden, U.S. Sen. Edward Markey got tested for the coronavirus on Sunday ahead of his debate with Republican Kevin O’Connor on Monday night and the result was negative.

Markey campaign manager John Walsh said the 74-year-old will be tested regularly and will publicly release the results of all his tests.

Walsh said the Sunday test was done “in anticipation of being in the debate studio tomorrow night.”

O’Connor’s campaign could not immediately be reached Monday morning to find out if the candidate had also been tested for the virus ahead of the Monday’s hour-long debate, which will air on television live on GBH News from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s the only general election debate scheduled between the two candidates.

“The Markey campaign and Senator Markey continue to abide by strict safety practices recommended by public health and medical experts, including social distancing, mask requirements, hand washing, utilization of hand sanitizer, and holding small events outdoors,” Walsh said.

Markey debated U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III seven times during the Democratic primary, but neither candidate publicly announced COVID-19 test results before any of those debates, some of which took place in studio with at least six feet of distance between the candidates and moderators.

The candidates will also be distanced during Monday night’s GBH News debate, hosted by Jim Braude and Margery Eagan.

