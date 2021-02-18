WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - U.S. Sen. Ed Markey plans to join the Massachusetts Nurses Association on the picket line at St. Vincent Hospital on Thursday to call for better work conditions, increased staffing, and higher wages.

Nurses at St. Vincent Hospital voted last week to authorize a strike as they negotiate a new contract with Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

The MNA says nurses have been struggling to care for patients over the past months as they reportedly deal with a lack of safe staffing, inadequate personal protective equipment, and furloughs.

