SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three members of Massachusetts’ congressional delegation are demanding answers from the federal government about the Tufts University graduate student detained by ICE last month.

Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, along with Rep. Ayanna Pressley, wrote a letter to to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement for information on 30-year-old Rumeysa Ozturk.

On March 26, she was taken into custody on a Somerville street by immigration officers. No charges have been filed against her.

The lawmakers want to know why Ozturk was flown out of Massachusetts. She is currently being held in a Louisiana detention facility.

