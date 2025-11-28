BOSTON (WHDH) - The Pine Street Inn hosted a big spread this Thanksgiving, and it wasn’t just the chefs serving it up.

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, and Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov stepped in to assist in keeping this holiday tradition going.

“A lot of people won’t have food on the table today,” Zadorov said. “That’s what we’re trying to do – provide it for them.”

It was Wu and Zadorov’s second stop together after visiting St. Francis House earlier in the day.

“The Pine Street Inn and so many in Boston are really not just helping to stabilize and do great work here in our city, but they are the national model on how to end homelessness,” Wu said.

Phillip Hall, a former Pine Street Inn guest, said being back was emotional and it reminded him why this work matters.

“I’m very thankful,” Hall said. “It’s like a family reunion and I’m just glad Pine Street is doing this.”

The organization performs this work year round, working with people experiencing homelessness to help them get back on their feet.

“On Thanksgiving they make a special effort to make sure that everyone has a family that everyone knows that they’re loved,” Markey said. “That’s why it’s such a special day.”

Wu said this is what the holiday spirit looks like: “We are working every day to be a city where every single person has a home and everyone is warm, safe, surrounded by community and family.”

This year the Pine Street Inn served about 2,000 meals.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)