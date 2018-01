LONDON (WHDH) — Kensington palace announcing future royal Meghan Markle’s first official royal gift – an apron.

Prince William accepted the gift on his future sister-in-law’s behalf while on a trip to Finland.

The gift is fitting since Markle has said Prince Harry proposed to her while they were making dinner together.

