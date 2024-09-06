MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighborhood kids in Marlboro are hitting the ground running.

Several months ago, when Matt Langlois decided to push up his nightly run, he ran into a large number of neighborhood kids along the way – and a running club was formed.

“They said ‘Hey, can we run with you tonight?’ and I said ‘”‘Alright, if you can keep up!’,” Langlois said. “I changed it up, I usually run a bit more but I ended up running a mile that night. They kept up with me the whole time. And the next night it was another kid, and another kid, and another kid and then we had the whole neighborhood running together.”

The youngest is just 3 years old, and now there is a run time set every night with upwards of 20 children, their parents, and grandparents running at least one mile after dinner.

“Some of them are athletes now and its only helped them in their sports,” Langlois said. “But some of the kids are a little more shy, its now inspired them to join their local track team.”

This group is getting a head start on their health together and learning more with every mile.

