MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marlboro dentist was arrested and is accused of placing a hidden camera in a staff bathroom.

Dr. Patrick Tu Huynh, 35, was arraigned on Wednesday on seven counts of photographing a person in a state of nudity without consent, two counts of unlawful wiretap, and destruction of property after he allegedly placed a recording device in a staff bathroom at his place of work.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, a dental assistant at New England Dental Group found a camera taped to a toilet in the staff bathroom back in May.

Three months later, in August, police say they were contacted when an identical camera was found in the same toilet, attached with dental wax and medical tape.

Officials say an investigation found Huynh placed the camera inside the toilet. Footage found on the camera included videos of victims as well as images of Huynh adjusting and cleaning the camera lens.

Huynh’s bail was set at $10,000. He is ordered to stay away from the dental practice and not contact the victims.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)