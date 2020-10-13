Marlboro man accused of stealing DPW truck set to face a judge

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Marlboro man is due to face a judge after police said he stole a Department of Public Works truck early Tuesday morning.

Worcester police officers responded to a tip around 4:20 a.m. that a man had parked a Marlboro DPW truck in the middle of the road on Major Taylor Boulevard and walked away, according to the department.

That man, later identified as John Paquin, was found on the St. Vincent’s Hospital property.

Officers took him into custody after determining he had a warrant out for his arrest and later discovered he did not have permission to use the DPW truck.

He is facing a larceny of a motor vehicle charge.

