MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Marlboro police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who is wanted in connection with an alleged assault.

Investigators released a video that shows the suspect running toward Water Street.

They say the alleged assault happened on Liberty Street.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 508-485-1212 x 36957 or send a message on Facebook.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox