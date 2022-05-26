MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Marlboro police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who is wanted in connection with an alleged assault.

Investigators released a video that shows the suspect running toward Water Street.

They say the alleged assault happened on Liberty Street.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 508-485-1212 x 36957 or send a message on Facebook.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)