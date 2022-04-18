MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenage girl from Marlboro, officials said Monday.

Lillian Campbell, 16, is in the company of Harrison Ryan, 20, police said. The pair has traveled out of state in a grey 2012 Honda Pilot with Massachusetts license plate 8SX 523.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marlboro Police Department.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)