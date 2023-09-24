MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Marlboro police are searching for a suspect who escaped custody while undergoing a medical procedure at UMass Memorial Health Marlboro hospital, police said Sunday morning.

24-year-old Isaac Rivera was under arrest on multiple assault and weapon charges, including domestic assault, strangulation, and assault and battery on a police officer. He is considered dangerous, officials announced on Facebook.

Rivera is described as about 5 foot, 7 inches, 150 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a goatee. He also has a tattoo on his right arm that reads “Jackie.” He was last seen wearing a hospital gown and yellow socks.

Police said Rivera has ties to Ashland, Natick, Lowell and Milford.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Marlboro police at 508-485-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)