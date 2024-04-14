MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help as they search for three masked suspects who robbed a convenience store in Marlboro on Friday night, officials say.

Officers responding to a reported robbery on Williams Street learned three people dressed in all black, and one brandishing a handgun, had held up a convenience store and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Mark Ney at 508-485-1212.

