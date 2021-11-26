MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - People weren’t the only ones gathering at Solomon Pond Mall in Marlboro ahead of Black Friday.

A large pig was found near the mall on Thursday night.

“Not sure if this fella got lost or was trying to reserve his spot in line for a Black Friday deal,” the Marlboro Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Police are searching for the owner of the pig.

