MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A school bus driver strike that began on Monday in Marlboro is over, a union official announced Wednesday night.

Teamsters Union Local 170 Business Agent Jim Marks said in a statement that all drivers will report back to work in the morning.

Bus drivers went on strike amid contract negotiations with their bus company, NRT Bus.

School officials on Monday said the strike sidelined about two thirds of the buses that would normally take middle school and high school students to and from school Monday. Beyond the limited number of buses in operation, volunteers and police helped some students walk to school via walking routes published ahead of time by the Marlborough Public Schools as classes continued for students.

The union said pay, health care, and benefits were among the issues with their previous contract.

Picketers gathered outside multiple locations in Marlboro this week as part of their strike.

