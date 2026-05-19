MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A new pilot program in Marlboro aims to help baby ducks reach their new homes.

The Giaquinto Wildlife Center is hoping to help save the lives of those ducklings by placing mesh covers over storm drains that are on the path between nests and water sources.

Ducklings are led to sources of water by their mother duck, sometimes a mile from the nest they hatch in.

Some of those journeys pass over storm drains, which ducklings can fall through – an accident that can be fatal for them.

The founder fo Giaquinto Wildlife Alyssa Giaquinto said it takes a large response to rescue them.

The netting progrma is simple, but Giaquinto said it can save many of their feathered friends and help get the community to assist in making way for duckilngs.

People are encouraged to report any duckling nests that may need by covered.

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