Marlborough business owner gets 2 years in prison for bank fraud

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marlborough business owner was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay over $1 million in restitution on bank fraud charges at a federal court in Worcester on Monday.

James R. Faro, 61, of Dover, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit bank fraud in March 2018.

Faro is the former owner and president of Sea Star Seafood Corporation, a company that distributed frozen seafood products.

Faro’s co-conspirator, 62-year-old John J. Crowley, of Boca Raton, Florida, also pleaded guilty. Crowley, the former chief financial officer for Sea Star, is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 24.

Officials say Faro and Crowley intentionally conspired to overstate Sea Star’s value in assets while seeking a loan from a bank. The bank agreed to a $6 million loan following the pledge of these assets.

In August 2012, one week before declaring bankruptcy and discontinuing business operations, Sea Star informed the bank of their over $2.5 million “discrepancy,” according to officials.

Faro will spend two years in prison, three years out on supervision, and is ordered to pay $1,121,155 in restitution.

