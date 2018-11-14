Marlborough introduces ‘Do Not Knock’ registry

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Marlborough has introduced a new “Do Not Knock” registry to spare residents from local solicitors.

Anyone looking to advertise door-to-door will have to get a license from Marlboro police, and with it, they’ll be given the “Do Not Knock” list of addresses to avoid.

Police say the new measure has been popular as 400 people have already signed up, including one officer.

“When businesses want to come and solicit or go around the neighborhoods, they have to check in down here at the police department,” said Marlboro Police Sgt. Daniel Campbell. “They fill out some paperwork, and when we get that, in return, they’ll get a license shortly after. Along with that, now, they’ll get a ‘no knock’ registry list from residents who don’t want to partake in having them be solicited.”

The “Do Not Knock” initiative is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2019.

