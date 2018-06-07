Marlborough man caught in Nevada arraigned on child sex assault charges

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marlborough man who was wanted for failing to appear in court to face child sexual assault charges in 2017 was nabbed in Nevada and arraigned Thursday in Middlesex Superior Court, officials said.

Daniel Escalante, 43, was slated to stand trial in October 2017 following an indictment on five counts of rape of a child by force, four counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14 and two counts of assault with intent to rape.

Escalante was tracked down in Reno by a fugitive apprehension team in May after being added to the state’s most wanted list.

He is being held without bail pending a hearing on June 11.

