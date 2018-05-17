Marlborough police looking for ‘dangerous’ fugitive

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Marlborough police are turning to the public for help tracking down a man wanted in connection with a violent assault, officials said.

Thiago Decarvalho, 26, has an active warrant for his arrest, according to Marlborough police. He is described as a Brazilian man with a slim build and curly black hair.

Police say he is known to visit local libraries for internet access and may be wearing a wig to disguise himself. He is being considered dangerous.

Anyone without information about Decarvalho is urged to call Marlborough police at 508-485-1212.

