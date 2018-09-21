MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Marlborough police are seeking the public’s help in identifying three masked men who allegedly “pistol whipped” one person during a home invasion before stealing their car and other items.

Officers responding to a residence on Arnold Street around 6:30 a.m. Friday learned one victim was assaulted after three masked men entered the home with a handgun and demanded property, according to Marlborough police.

The suspects reportedly stole some items from the home before stealing the victim’s car.

The vehicle was located on Frye Street a short time later, police said.

The victim, who suffered a laceration, was transported to an area hospital.

Investigators believe the home invasion was an isolated incident and not a random act; therefore, there is no immediate danger to the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Marlborough Police Department Investigations Unit at (508) 485-1212.

