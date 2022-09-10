MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Marlborough Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find two suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed a victim in broad daylight.

According to a police Facebook post, at about 10 a.m. Saturday, two suspects assaulted a man on Main Street near Prospect Street and robbed him of “an undetermined amount of money.” Witnesses took photos and videos during and after the assault. They fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, suspects or make and model of the motorcycle pictured to call the Marlborough Police Department Investigations Unit and Det. Chris Bradley at 774-556-4000. Those who call in can remain anonymous.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)