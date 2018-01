MARLBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Police in Marlborough are on the lookout for a bra thief.

Investigators said the man caught on surveillance video stole several bras from a Victoria’s Secret at the Solomon Pond Mall this week.

Police are trying to identify the suspect.

