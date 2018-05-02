Marlborough police seek hit-and-run drivers who injured dog

Marlborough police are looking for the two drivers who struck this dog Tuesday night. Courtesy Marlborough Police Department.

MARLBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Marlborough police are asking the public for help identifying two drivers who hit a dog Tuesday night and kept going.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, police asked anyone who may have seen two cars hit the dog on Lakeside Avenue to call police. Anyone who recognizes the dog is being asked to call Animal Control at 508-485-1212.

The dog is being treated at Tufts animal hospital.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)