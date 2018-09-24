Marlborough police seek to ID Panera Bread purse snatchers

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Marlborough are turning to the public for help in identifying two women who they say robbed an elderly woman at a Panera Bread restaurant last week.

The alleged thieves worked as a team, targeted the customer and stole a wallet from her purse as she ate on Wednesday, according to the Marlborough Police Department.

Anyone who recognizes the women is asked to call the police department.

No additional details were available.

