Marlborough teacher on leave amid allegations of ‘inappropriate conduct’ with student

MARLBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A teacher at Kane Elementary School in Marlborough is on paid administrative leave while school officials investigate allegations of “inappropriate conduct” with a student.

On or about March 16, school administrators learned of the allegations. The school district said, “we took immediate steps to secure the safety and well-being of all students, and the teacher in question was immediately placed on administrative leave with pay.”

“You don’t think about those types of things. You think taking your kids to school, they’re going to be safe,” said parent Steve Woodland.

The school did not elaborate on the alleged misconduct.

“We take allegations such as these very seriously, and we will continue to fully cooperate with the local police department and other involved agencies in relation to this matter,” Marlborough Superintendent Maureen Greulich said in a statement. “However, due to the confidentiality rights of all parties involved, we are unable at this time to comment further on the specifics of the allegations, the criminal investigation, or any related personnel actions.”

The school district said that the teacher will remain on leave until the investigation is complete.

