Marlborough teacher on leave amid allegations of ‘inappropriate conduct’ with student

MARLBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A teacher at Kane Elementary School in Marlborough is on paid administrative leave while school officials investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct with a student.

On or about March 16, school administrators learned of the allegations and “took immediate steps to secure the safety and well-being of all students, and the teacher in question was immediately placed on administrative leave with pay.”

“We take allegations such as these very seriously, and we will continue to fully cooperate with the local police department and other involved agencies in relation to this matter,” Marlborough Superintendent Maureen Greulich said in a statement. ” However, due to the confidentiality rights of all parties involved, we are unable at this time to comment further on the specifics of the allegations, the criminal investigation, or any related personnel actions.”

This is a developing news story, 7News will add more information as it becomes available.

