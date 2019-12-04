BOSTON (WHDH) - Maroon 5 will be taking the stage at Fenway Park this summer with special guests Leon Bridges and Meghan Trainor.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning band is set to perform at the home of the Boston Red Sox on June 24.

Maroon 5’s 2020 North American Tour features the biggest United States shows of the band’s career, with performances at multiple stadiums.

Tickets for the Fenway Park show go on sale to the general public on Dec. 20 at noon.

American Express card members can purchase tickets beginning on Dec. 16 at noon.

Maroon 5 will also be performing at the XFINITY Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut on Sept. 9.

