SEEKONK, Mass. (AP) — A married couple from Rhode Island were identified Tuesday as the victims of a fatal car crash in Massachusetts on Monday evening.

Robert Langevin, 70, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, had stopped his Corvette at a stop sign at the intersection with Route 44 in Seekonk at about 6 p.m., according to a statement from the Bristol district attorney’s office. His wife, Winifred, 70, was in the passenger seat.

According to the preliminary investigation, a Jeep driven by a 25-year-old woman was heading east on Route 44 when, according to multiple witnesses, the Langevins vehicle attempted to cross the highway right in front of her.

The Jeep driver applied her brakes and attempted to swerve to avoid a crash, but was unable to do so, authorities said.

Winifred Langevin was pronounced dead at the scene. Robert Langevin was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he later died, authorities said.

The Jeep driver was also taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. At this point of the ongoing investigation, it does not appear that any criminal charges will be filed, the district attorney’s office said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)