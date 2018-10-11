Married couple dies in Pittsfield house fire

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a married couple has died in an early morning house fire in Pittsfield.

The blaze was reported just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the first floor.

The couple, described as elderly by investigators, was found by firefighters on the first floor of the home.

The woman died at the scene. The man was taken to Berkshire Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A third resident of the home made it outside. That woman was taken to Berkshire Medical Center where she was treated and released.

The names of the victims were not immediately released pending notification of family.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)