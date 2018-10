BOSTON (WHDH) - Marriott hotel workers in Boston went on strike Wednesday morning.

Dozens of employees picketed at seven hotels, including The Ritz-Carlton and The Westin Copley Place, beginning before 6 a.m.

This strike follows months of negotiations as workers demanded higher pay.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)