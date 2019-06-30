Marshals: Beware of phone scammers asking for money

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals in New Hampshire are alerting the public of an impostor phone scam in which con artists are spoofing the district office’s real number to trick people into sending money.

U.S. Marshal Nick Willard says the scammers attempt to collect a fine in lieu of arrest for failing to report for jury duty or other offenses. They tell victims they can avoid arrest by buying a prepaid debit card or gift card.

Willard said the scammers sometimes provide information like badge numbers, names of actual law enforcement officials and federal judges, and courthouse addresses.

He said the marshals would never ask for banking information, request wire transfers or payment via gift cards for any purpose.

