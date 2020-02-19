Marshals: Wanted fugitive arrested in NH on drug charges

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A wanted fugitive was nabbed in Nashua, New Hampshire Wednesday after being featured as “Fugitive of the Week.”

Kevin Paul Webster, 61, was taken into custody at an apartment on Tyler Street without incident after U.S. Marshals received a tip regarding his whereabouts.

He was wanted on federal charges for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

He was taken to the U.S. District Court in Concord for processing and is due to appear in front of a judge later in the afternoon.

Webster was only just featured as “Fugitive of the Week” earlier that morning.

