MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s a bookstore with quite the story to tell.

Marshfield’s Ocean Village Bookstore is a neighborhood sensation and a hidden gem of the South Shore.

It’s run by book enthusiasts with developmental disabilities.

“I’ve been working here for over 10 years,” Brian Markey told 7NEWS. “It’s been great. I just love it. It makes me happy.”

The organization behind the business is Road to Responsibility, which supports people living with a range of disabilities.

The books at the store are all donated and the money raised goes back to Road to Responsibility.

Ocean Village Bookstore is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn more: https://roadtoresponsibility.org/our-services/social-enterprises/ocean-village-bookstore/

