Marshfield deals with flooding, strong winds as storm moves through

MARSHFIELD, MA (WHDH) - A mix of rain, snow and strong winds hit the South Shore as residents braced for flooding.

During the past three March nor’easters, Marshfield dealt with flooded streets. During Thursday’s storm, water in the streets crept up towards people’s homes and businesses.

High tide struck around 3 a.m. as crews worked to rake out storm drains.

According to meteorologist Wren Clair, the overnight storm underperformed due to dry air and mild temperatures causing snow to melt upon contact to the ground.

Here's a look at dry air from late last night that prevented higher snow totals, lots of dry air with dewpoints in 20s. #7News pic.twitter.com/LsePp8OK1k — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) March 22, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)