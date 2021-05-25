Marshfield Fair gets OK to reopen this summer

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Marshfield Fair will again welcome guests back this summer after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s event.

The town’s board of directors has voted to approve the fair’s return in August, according to post on the Marshfield Fair’s Facebook page.

The fair will run from August 20-29.

Fair organizers say more information will shared at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)