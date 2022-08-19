MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) -

One of Massachusetts’ oldest state fairs will return for a 154th year when festivities kick-off on Friday.

Once the Marshfield Fair begins at noon, patrons will be able to enjoy rides, fresh food and partake in educational programs. The South Shore’s hallmark state fair is one of the few remaining in the commonwealth that still focuses on agriculture.

Tickets are $15 and free for children six-years-old and younger.

The fair will run from August 19 to August 28.

