Marshfield grad surprised by dad home from military service

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A high school graduate in Marshfield got a special surprise just seconds after receiving his diploma.

Tyler Solomon walked off the stage after receiving the diploma after he spotted his father on the field.

Solomon’s dad had just returned from an overseas military deployment.

The surprise was such a secret, nobody in the Solomon family knew about it.

Watch the video above for the heartfelt reunion.

