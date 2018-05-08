Marshfield harbor dredged to prevent future flooding during storms

MARSHFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) — Construction crews were hard at work in Marshfield on Tuesday, dredging sediment from the harbor to prevent any flooding in the future.

Severe storms over the winter seriously damaged the sea wall in Marshfield, creating concerns for flooding. The harbor entrance is supposed to be 100 feet wide but it is currently 25 feet wide. At low tide, it is barely 3 feet deep, making it challenging for fishermen to navigate.

Crews are now removing tons of sediment from Green Harbor, much of which was stirred and up left behind after the nor’easters back in March. The harbormaster said crews will also be repairing jettys in the harbor.

The goal is to have all the clean-up and repairs done by early next month.

