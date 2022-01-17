MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Marshfield high school hockey dedicated a game to a local boy who died of brain cancer last year, and is raising money to fight pediatric cancer for other children.

The parents of Danny Sheehan, who died of brain cancer in August, dropped the puck before Monday’s game against Duxbury. Danny got national attention after a video showing his love for Aquaman went viral, and actor Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman, said he’s dedicating the next movie in his honor.

The Marshfield hockey team dedicated the season to Danny as well, and his mother said the whole community has offered support to the family.

“I think often times when a parent loses a child, they fear being alone and being forgotten as others move on with their life, and that is certainly not the case for us,” said Natalie Sheehan. “We’re surrounded by family, friends, Marshfield, everybody you see here today. The community is everything.”

The team has raised $4,000 for Cops for Kids with Cancer and Monday’s game also honored another classmate who passed away and Ellie, a three-year-old who is battling cancer as well.

“We’ve been in remission almost a year, and she’s doing really well. Days like this help a lot,” said Ellie’s mother, Megan Nihland. “We’re very lucky with Marshfield.”

