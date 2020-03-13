Marshfield man accused of fatal DUI crash that killed a 13-year-old girl indicted on murder charge

A Marshfield man who was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 13-year-old girl has been indicted on a murder charge, authorities said.

Gregory Goodsell, 31, was indicted by a Plymouth County Grand jury Friday on charges including second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence, and operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury, according to a release issued by Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Officers responding to the scene on Route 139 around 6:50 a.m. Dec. 29 found Goodsell’s white Ford pickup truck with heavy front-end damage and a white Subaru, also heavily damaged in the front, with three people trapped inside.

Elizabeth Zisserson, 50, her 13-year-old daughter Claire, and her 13-year-old friend, Kendal Zemotel, who were both sitting in the backseat, were all extricated and transported to South Shore Hospital, where Claire Zisserson later succumbed to her injuries.

Through evidence and witness interviews, investigators learned that Goodsell allegedly attended a house party in Pembroke prior to the crash and left in his company-issued “Hi-Way Saftey Systems Inc.” truck.

Prior to the crash, he allegedly struck a tree and broke the passenger side headlight, according to the release.

Cruz said that through evidence and witness interviews, investigators determined Goodsell was intoxicated and under the influence of cocaine.

