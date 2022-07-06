PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marshfield man accused of strangling a teen and threatening to kill him has been found not guilty on all counts.

The 16-year old had accused David Vail of assaulting him last July for trespassing, but Vail maintained his innocence and the jury agreed.

“Mr. Vail took the stand in his own defense and told the jury what really happened,” said Vail’s attorney Patrick J. Noonan. Noonan added that Vail “was patient, he waited to tell his side of the story in court, and he placed his trust in the criminal justice system.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)