Marshfield man arrested, accused of threatening to kill police

MARSHFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) – Police in Marshfield have arrested a man accused of making death threats against police.

Authorities said Michael Rembisz, 35, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon at a home on Surrey Road.

Police responded to the home after a family member reported that an individual had made threats against police and himself. The family member also warned police that the man was stockpiling weapons and had interest in becoming an “anarchist.”

“A concerned family member reported that Michael Rembisz had accumulated weapons and was threatening to kill police officers,” said Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said.

Cruz said the family member was concerned about Rembisz’s “deteriorating mental status and emotional state of mind.”

Images captured by Sky7 showed several police officers, a SWAT team and K9 dogs outside the home. Police said Rembisz tried to run from the home. He was tackled and taken into custody.

A search of the Rembisz’s car and home yielded multiple loaded weapons, including a rifle and handguns, according to police.

Rembisz is said to be known to police. He was most recently arrested last week during a traffic stop.

“A relatively minor motor vehicle infraction, however he did resist arrest at the time. Since then, I think he has had some type of issue with it,” Marshfield Police Chief Phil Tavares said.

Rembisz is charged with threats to commit murder, in addition to several firearm charges. He was ordered held on $100,000 bail and is slated to be arraigned on Thursday.

Police said there is no danger to the public. No injuries were reported.

