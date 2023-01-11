A man from Marshfield ended up with a $1 million prize after stopping for gas last week, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Officials said after he arrived to fuel up, Alejandro Melendez Delgado won big from playing the “100X The Money” instant ticket game.

The Marshfield resident and chef opted to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes), telling lottery officials he plans on putting some of the winnings towards his two children’s education.

The winning ticket was sold at the Speedway station found at 2139 Ocean St. in Marshfield, which will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

