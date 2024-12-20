MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marshfield man is facing charges after authorities say he stole a car from a gas station and lit it on fire on Duxbury beach.

Aidan Boyle, 19, was arrested Thursday and charged with breaking and entering nighttime wtih intent to commit a felony, larceny of a motor vehicle, and malicious destruction of property.

Marshfield Police were assisting the Duxbury Police Department with an investigation of the car fire, and while speaking to the owner of the vehicle, which was registered in Marshfield, it was determined that the car had been parked overnight at a service station and stolen.

“While investigating, Marshfield Police received multiple alarms from the same service station,” police said in a statement. “Upon arrival, it was determined that the business had been broken into and the suspect stole cash and several cartons of cigarettes just prior to officer’s arrival.”

According to authorities, security camera footage showed “a suspect wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gloves and a ski mask, take the above mentioned vehicle from the rear parking lot earlier in the night. The suspect then returned approximately 2 hours later, broke into the building and stole cash and cigarettes.”

During investigation, an officer observed a suspect matching the description of the individual captured on security footage. This individual, identified as Boyle, had in his possession “a black hooded sweatshirt, gloves, a ski mask, a large amount of cash and several cartons of cigarettes.”

Boyle was arraigned Thursday in Plymouth District Court.

