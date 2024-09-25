PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 36-year-old Marshfield man was convicted Tuesday in connection with a deadly drive that killed a 13-year-old in Pembroke in 2019.

Gregory Goodsell was found guilty of one count of murder in the second degree, one count of motor vehicle manslaughter while operating under the influence, one count of leaving the scene of property damage, and two counts of operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury.

Officers responding to a reported two-car crash on Route 139 on Dec. 29, 2019 found a crumpled Hi-Way Safety Systems, Inc. truck and a badly damaged Subaru hatchback, officials said.

Police said Goodsell was found sitting near the scene of the crash and had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

He allegedly told the officers, “I’m so (expletive) up. I know I shouldn’t have been driving. I can’t believe I did this. I drank way too much. I’m so sorry.”

A witness told police that Goodsell was “traveling at the speed of lightning” when he blew a red light and crashed his work-issued truck.

Prosecutors say police found a half-empty bottle of Jameson and an empty Budweiser can in the backseat of his truck.

Three people who were riding in the hatchback, including a 50-year woman and two 13-year-old girls, suffered serious injuries. One girl was pronounced dead at Boston Children’s Hospital on Sunday night.

At the time of the crash, Goodsell had amassed a seven-page driving record that includes a slew of motor vehicle violations, including speeding citations, documents obtained by 7NEWS indicate.

He is set to be sentenced next week.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)