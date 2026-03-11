CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts state police have identified the man who died in a crash involving three cars in Canton Wednesday morning.

At 6:20 a.m., troopers responded to I-95 South at mile marker 25 in Canton for a crash involving three cars. One driver died in the crash.

Police identified the driver as Matthew McTiernan, 22, of Marshfield.

All but one lane of traffic was impacted by the crash.

