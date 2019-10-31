Marshfield man wins $1M Mass. lotto prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Marshfield man is the latest $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “200X” instant game.

Joseph Biviano chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He said he plans on using his winnings to buy a house.

He bought his winning ticket at Rexhame General Store on Ocean Street in Marshfield.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

One $15 million prize and 20 additional $1 million prizes are still available in the $30 instant game.

