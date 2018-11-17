Marshfield names street in honor of beloved football coach

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Marshfield community rallied together Saturday to honor a local high school football coach.

Lou Silva was forced to retire last year after more than three decades on the job and now his legacy will live on now that a street has been named after him.

“I’m lost for words, I’m usually not, but right now I’m lost for words,” Silva said at Saturday’s ceremony. “I just can’t believe that it’s happening,”

Former and current students hit the streets in support of Silva after school administrators informed him last year that the position he had held for more than 30 years would be open for the upcoming season — and he would have to apply.

Silva was retired from teaching and school officials allegedly said they wanted a coach who was also a full-time faculty member. In the end, Silva was brought back on board for the 2017 season and has since retired.

Today, Silva’s family and friends showed up for the sign unveiling right behind the school where he spent so many years coaching.

The new street sign reads “Coach Lou Silva Drive.”

One current Marshfield football coach said, “That’s a street that our players will come out on at every home game and our fans will come in and they’ll see your name at every game.”

