MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marshfield police officer pleaded not guilty to drunk driving charges after a crash back in January.

Richard Perry, 48, was in court Wednesday and is accused of hitting another car while driving drunk. The driver of the other car suffered serious injuries, including a brain bleed.

“Grace has a long road ahead of her, she’s made slow but steady progress,” the victim’s mother said. “This has greatly impacted her life, obviously, and it’s going to be a long road before she can get back to living her 24-year-old best life.”

At the time of the crash, Perry was placed on administrative leave from the department.

